Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Williams-Sonoma worth $40,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $163.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

