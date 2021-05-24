Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $40,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

NYSE:URI opened at $321.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.57 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.