Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $46,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.