Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,269 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of First Republic Bank worth $45,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $189.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

