Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,961 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $53,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.97 and a 200-day moving average of $592.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $368.50 and a 1-year high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 222.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.