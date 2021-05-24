Rhumbline Advisers Sells 56,008 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $50,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

