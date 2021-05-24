Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 5,920 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

