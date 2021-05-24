Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,362 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $232.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

