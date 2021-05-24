Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

ABBV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.82. 57,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

