Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. 1,986,859 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

