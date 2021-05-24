Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 412,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.01. 49,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,782. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

