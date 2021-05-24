Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.20.

