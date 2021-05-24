Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $260.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

