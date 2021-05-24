Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $260.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

