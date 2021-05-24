Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 1,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $16.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.22. 3,442,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.88 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.82.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

