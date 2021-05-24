Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $123.25 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6,726.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

