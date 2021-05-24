Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.25. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.09 million and a PE ratio of 9.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

