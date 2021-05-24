Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

Shares of LON DCC traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,256 ($81.74). 71,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,267.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,864.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

