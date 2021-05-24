RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMBL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

