Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of SBB opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$629.63 million and a PE ratio of -120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.69. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.