Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.18.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after buying an additional 983,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after buying an additional 255,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

