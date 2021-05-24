Safe Bulkers (SB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB):
- 5/12/2021 – Safe Bulkers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Safe Bulkers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “
- 5/4/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “
- 4/28/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “
- 4/27/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “
Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.10 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.
