Safe Bulkers (SB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB):

5/12/2021 – Safe Bulkers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Safe Bulkers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

5/4/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

4/28/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

4/27/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.10 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

