SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $235,566.43 and approximately $92.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001462 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,828,258 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

