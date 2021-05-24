Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $551.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $570.40 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.12. 2,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.64. Saia has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 999.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after buying an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.