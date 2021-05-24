Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to “Outperform”

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.