Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Kingfisher Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

