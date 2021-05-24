Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 7,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

