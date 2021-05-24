Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

