Scorum Coins (SCR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,790.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $412,104.79 and approximately $5,790.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00403339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00182566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00850139 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars.

