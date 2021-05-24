Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,447 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

