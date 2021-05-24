Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 10,220 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $6,759,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

