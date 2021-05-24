Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $781,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,326,164 shares of company stock valued at $87,041,689. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

