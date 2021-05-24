Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

VO stock opened at $230.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.30 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

