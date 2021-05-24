Scotia Capital Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 284.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $159.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

