Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 31st

Seaport Global Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 31st. Seaport Global Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Seaport Global Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS SGAMU opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.