Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.09

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 7549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Select Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.