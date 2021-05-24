Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Sempra Energy worth $74,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $136.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

