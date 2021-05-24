Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $3.84 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 301.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $21.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

NASDAQ:SRTS remained flat at $$3.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

