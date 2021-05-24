ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $168.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $173.59.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,634 shares of company stock worth $78,034,515. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

