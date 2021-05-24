Shopping Price Down 55.7% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $40.74 or 0.00114961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00402879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00185563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.65 or 0.00775078 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 947,721 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

