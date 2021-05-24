Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Critical Contrast

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 23.30% 8.41% 0.88%

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DBS Group pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DBS Group and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than DBS Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBS Group and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.48 $3.42 billion $5.25 17.18 Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 2.84 $15.73 million $1.27 13.40

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 22 full service branches, 24 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

