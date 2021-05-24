Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

PFD traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 107.80 ($1.41). 3,623,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.29. The company has a market cap of £921.83 million and a P/E ratio of 11.98.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

