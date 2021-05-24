Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

