Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.