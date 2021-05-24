Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.36 Million Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMFC stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

NMFC has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

