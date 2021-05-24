Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

