Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

