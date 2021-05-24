Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000.

SHYG stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

