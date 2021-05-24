Signata Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $143,758.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00056855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.00832533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.93 or 0.08137601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00077991 BTC.

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,472,884 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

