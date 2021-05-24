Signature Chain (SIGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,928.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $16,928.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00064524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.00978309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.74 or 0.09838793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00084479 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

